Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $88.24 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,678 shares of company stock worth $4,596,897. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.