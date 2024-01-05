David Davies Acquires 15,412 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider David Davies bought 15,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £4,931.84 ($6,280.20).

Petrofac Price Performance

PFC opened at GBX 30.98 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 14.59 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.06. The stock has a market cap of £161.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.72, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.63.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

