Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

