DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

