Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.02. Approximately 21,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.90 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.47.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

