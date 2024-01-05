Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

