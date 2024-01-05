Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

D opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.