Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.57.

Shares of DPZ opened at $401.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.82. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

