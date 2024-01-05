Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.27 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

