Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

