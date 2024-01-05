Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.