Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Shares Up 0%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.72. 2,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

