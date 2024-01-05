Edesa Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($11.89) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

