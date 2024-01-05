Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.