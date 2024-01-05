Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.12 million.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

