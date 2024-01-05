Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.60 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 900.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,003 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

