Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.96. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

