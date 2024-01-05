Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.05 ($0.14). 6,525,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,402,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

Empire Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.32. The company has a market cap of £63.01 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Empire Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.