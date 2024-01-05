Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.