Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) versus Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Head to Head Comparison

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) and Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Enerflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Enerflex pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex N/A N/A N/A $0.70 6.18 Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -14.94

This table compares Enerflex and Trican Well Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enerflex and Trican Well Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enerflex currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Trican Well Service has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.92%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Trican Well Service.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Trican Well Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enerflex beats Trican Well Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

