Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.