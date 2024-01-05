Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Block, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Block in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.57. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

