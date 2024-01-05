Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

