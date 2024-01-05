Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.80 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.