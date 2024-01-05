Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.3 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.