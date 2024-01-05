ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

