ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.60 and its 200-day moving average is $343.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.