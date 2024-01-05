Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

