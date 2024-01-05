Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.30. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

