Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,596 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

