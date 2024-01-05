Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

