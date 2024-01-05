Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 820 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 108.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 120.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Enphase Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.