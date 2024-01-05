Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $128,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

