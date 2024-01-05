Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

