Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of XENE opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

