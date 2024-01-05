Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.65. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 113.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

