Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 561 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

