Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,987 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

