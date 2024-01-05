Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 27.8%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) shares fell 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 8,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Farmhouse Trading Down 27.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

