Financial Analysis: Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) vs. STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 10.52% 13.58% 7.62% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for STERIS and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $240.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares STERIS and Jin Medical International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.96 billion 4.30 $107.03 million $5.53 39.06 Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jin Medical International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STERIS beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

