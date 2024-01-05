Financial Survey: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Clikia.

This table compares Taboola.com and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.88 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -21.53 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

