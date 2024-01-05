First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.1 %

AG stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

