Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 257.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.