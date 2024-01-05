Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

