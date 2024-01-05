FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

