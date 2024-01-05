Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

FL stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

