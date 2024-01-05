Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortrea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

