Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

