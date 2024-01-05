Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.