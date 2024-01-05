FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $36.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $36.50. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $912.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $924.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.